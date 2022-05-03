Don’t put yourselves at risk from COVID during Eid festivities, warns President Hamid

“For the past two years we haven’t been able to celebrate Eid – or any other major religious festival – with our usual joy and enthusiasm because of the coronavirus pandemic,” Hamid said in his Eid video message from the Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

“At the moment, the situation is largely under control, and so it is normal that people will want to celebrate with fresh gusto. But we must remember that, though the coronavirus is under control, it is not completely gone. Some countries around the world are seeing a resurgence in cases.”

“If we do not take caution in our movement and lifestyle, the situation could worsen once more. Let us not put ourselves in danger during our festivities. So please, let us celebrate Eid while maintaining health protocols, and keep our country free of the coronavirus.”

After two years of muted celebrations, some of the usual cheer has returned on Eid-ul-Fitr. However, the Bangabhaban, the official residence of the president, has scaled down its usual festivities for a third consecutive year due to pandemic concerns.

Traditionally, the president attends Eid prayers at the National Eidgah and then exchanges Eid greetings with his family and Bangabhaban officials before hosting an Eid event at his official residence.

But the risks of the pandemic have put these traditions on hold since 2020.

The president did not go to the National Eidgah on Tuesday, but instead prayed alongside members of his family and Bangabhaban officials at the Darbar Hall at 9:30 am.

“After a month of fasting and self-purification, the holy Eid-ul-Fitr is a happy day for Muslims,” the president said in his address.

“I would like to convey my sincere greetings and congratulations to the people of the country and of the world.”

“Eid means joy and happiness. The true joy of Eid is not only found in celebrating with one’s family, but also with other relatives, friends and neighbours. I urge everyone to share the joy of Eid, rich and poor alike.”

“The government is always working to put a smile on the face of every citizen in the country. Before Eid-ul- Fitr, 32,904 landless and homeless families were gifted houses by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This Eid-ul-Fitr, we pledge to make everyone smile by building a happy, prosperous Bangladesh free of poverty and hunger.”