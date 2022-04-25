Casino suspects Enu, Rupon get 7 years in jail for money laundering
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 25 Apr 2022 12:15 PM BdST Updated: 25 Apr 2022 01:10 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced former Gendaria Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu, his brother Rupon Bhuiyan and nine others to seven years in prison each for money laundering.
In addition to the jail time, Dhaka Fifth Special Judge Iqbal Hossain also fined each of the convicts Tk 40 million for their ties to the illegal casino business.
The nine other suspects in the case are Merajul Haque Bhuiyan Shiplu, Rashidul Haque Bhuiyan, Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, Joy Gopal Sarkar, Pavel Rahman, Tuhin Munshi, Abul Kalam, Nabir Hossain Shikdar and Saiful Alam.
Among them, Shiplu, Rashidul, Shahidul and Pavel are absconding.
Six of the suspects, including Enu and Rupon, were in jail, while Tuhin was out on bail. Tuhin and the six in jail were brought to court on Monday to hear the verdict.
Enu and his brother Rupon were arrested on Jan 13, 2020 during a raid at the height of the casino scandal in sports and recreational clubs around Dhaka. They were subsequently named in 12 cases with different police stations across the capital on charges relating to the illegal accumulation of wealth and money laundering.
The state and defence made their closing arguments in the money laundering case, which was filed with the Wari Police Station, on Mar 16. The verdict was initially set for Apr 6, but was later deferred to Monday.
On Sept 24, 2019, the RAB recovered Tk 50 million in cash, 8 kg gold and six firearms following raids on Enu and Rupon’s home, and two houses of their staff and a friend. The elite police unit claimed the recovered items were bought with the illegal funds they had amassed from the casino business.
Enu, a shareholder of Dhaka Wanderers’ Club – one of the first establishments busted during the crackdown on casino operations, was the vice-president of Gendaria Thana Awami League. His brother Rupon was its joint general secretary.
- Who owns Chandrima, New Super Market land?
- Police raid Dhaka College hall
- RAB accountability a must to repeal sanctions: US
- Hacker gets 8 years’ jail for inciting 2019 Bhola violence
- Activist, son detained for campaigning to protect Dhaka playground
- COVID cases surging in India, warns health minister
- Floodwater breaches Chhayar Haor dam
- Call to ban three- wheelers from highways this Eid
- Parents die of burns in Jatrabari fire, daughter still in danger
- Does Dhaka College own Chandrima and New Super Market land?
- Police raid Dhaka College hall, briefly detain student in investigations into New Market mayhem
- Concrete action, accountability a must to repeal sanctions against RAB: US ambassador
- Hacker gets eight-year prison time for inciting 2019 Bhola violence
- An activist is campaigning to protect children's playground from police construction. Now police detain her and son
Most Read
- Bangladesh man marries two women at once, goes viral on social media
- An activist is campaigning to protect children's playground. Police detained her and son for 13 hours
- Bangladesh Bank moves to stave off rapid devaluation of taka against US dollar
- Hacker gets eight-year prison time for inciting 2019 Bhola violence
- COVID cases surging in India, Health Minister Maleque warns travellers
- Does Dhaka College own Chandrima and New Super Market land?
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person
- Police raid Dhaka College hall, briefly detain student in investigations into New Market mayhem
- Grameenphone to roll out eSIM on Monday after postponement for review
- Concrete action, accountability a must to repeal sanctions against RAB: US ambassador