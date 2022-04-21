Bolster food manufacturing sector to raise exports, says Hasina

“We’re paying particular attention to food products and food manufacturing industries. We have had significant success in producing agricultural and food products. Through our research, we’re now able to produce a variety of crops, fruits, vegetables and poultry,” the prime minister said as she virtually inaugurated four projects under the Ministry of Industries and laid the foundation stone of the Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertiliser Project via video conferencing on Thursday.

”Processing food products will add further value to them, enabling us to increase exports. Also, the local market is expanding due to our people's growing purchasing capacity,” said the prime minister.

Highlighting her government’s efforts in expanding the industrial sector, Hasina said although Bangladesh’s economy is based on agriculture, industrialisation is also needed.

“Industrialisation creates employment and opportunities to export. It also helps to expand the local market and increases the purchasing capacity of locals.”

"We’ve developed 100 industrial zones. It is due to our different initiatives that Bangladesh joined the band of developing nations in a year when it celebrated the silver jubilee of the nation’s independence."

Hasina said the government is promoting environmentally friendly industries.

“Currently, it is of crucial importance that we work to save the environment. Bangladesh is already in a vulnerable state due to climate change issues. We are working to set up environment friendly factories and organisations”, she said.

Hasina said that seven of 10 green garment industries around the world exist in Bangladesh. She mentioned 57 industrial cities her government has established in a bid to expand small and cottage industries.

“We have also started to work on establishing 13 industrial cities and slashed import taxes on raw materials, created an investment-friendly environment and expanded export processing zone to strengthen the private sector.”

As a result, Bangladesh has progressed a lot, she said, thanking the people for electing her party multiple times.

“We have been able to push Bangladesh along the road of development as people elected us.”

The government decided to set up a high capacity, technology-based, power-saving and environment-friendly fertiliser factory called ‘Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory’ in place of one old factory in Ghorashal and two in Palash, she said.

The new factory will produce 2,800 tonnes of urea fertiliser per day or around 1 million tonnes per annum. There will be an increase of 10 % in urea production from carbon dioxide using modern technology.

Sheikh Hasina thanked the Japanese and Chinese governments for providing loans for the project.