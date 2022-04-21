Bolster food manufacturing sector to raise exports, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Apr 2022 05:10 PM BdST Updated: 21 Apr 2022 05:10 PM BdST
The food processing sector should get special attention to increase food exports after local demands are met, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
“We’re paying particular attention to food products and food manufacturing industries. We have had significant success in producing agricultural and food products. Through our research, we’re now able to produce a variety of crops, fruits, vegetables and poultry,” the prime minister said as she virtually inaugurated four projects under the Ministry of Industries and laid the foundation stone of the Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertiliser Project via video conferencing on Thursday.
”Processing food products will add further value to them, enabling us to increase exports. Also, the local market is expanding due to our people's growing purchasing capacity,” said the prime minister.
Highlighting her government’s efforts in expanding the industrial sector, Hasina said although Bangladesh’s economy is based on agriculture, industrialisation is also needed.
“Industrialisation creates employment and opportunities to export. It also helps to expand the local market and increases the purchasing capacity of locals.”
"We’ve developed 100 industrial zones. It is due to our different initiatives that Bangladesh joined the band of developing nations in a year when it celebrated the silver jubilee of the nation’s independence."
Hasina said the government is promoting environmentally friendly industries.
“Currently, it is of crucial importance that we work to save the environment. Bangladesh is already in a vulnerable state due to climate change issues. We are working to set up environment friendly factories and organisations”, she said.
Hasina said that seven of 10 green garment industries around the world exist in Bangladesh. She mentioned 57 industrial cities her government has established in a bid to expand small and cottage industries.
“We have also started to work on establishing 13 industrial cities and slashed import taxes on raw materials, created an investment-friendly environment and expanded export processing zone to strengthen the private sector.”
As a result, Bangladesh has progressed a lot, she said, thanking the people for electing her party multiple times.
“We have been able to push Bangladesh along the road of development as people elected us.”
The government decided to set up a high capacity, technology-based, power-saving and environment-friendly fertiliser factory called ‘Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory’ in place of one old factory in Ghorashal and two in Palash, she said.
The new factory will produce 2,800 tonnes of urea fertiliser per day or around 1 million tonnes per annum. There will be an increase of 10 % in urea production from carbon dioxide using modern technology.
Sheikh Hasina thanked the Japanese and Chinese governments for providing loans for the project.
- 3 of a family burnt in Jatrabari fire
- Robbery suspect dies in Manikganj ‘shootout’
- New Market clashes: 700 sued in 3 cases
- New Market clashes: Shop worker succumbs to injuries
- Students threaten fresh protest, stores count losses
- Probe clears teacher Hriday Mondal
- China joins digital connectivity project
- DUTA chief suspended over Mushtaque tribute
- Three of a family burnt in fire sparked by refrigerator blast in Jatrabari
- Robbery suspect killed in 'shootout' with RAB in Manikganj
- 700 unidentified people sued in three cases over New Market mayhem
- Death toll in New Market mayhem rises to 2 as shop worker succumbs to injuries
- Students threaten fresh demonstration as New Market businesses count losses after clashes
- Investigation clears Munshiganj teacher Hriday Mondal, finds allegations untrue
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Russia tests nuclear-capable missile that Putin calls best in world
- Consensus to reopen shops as New Market businesses bleed on clashes with students
- Blasts in front of Dhaka College halt traffic, stores closed
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- Dhaka University Teachers' Association chief suspended over tribute to Khandakar Mushtaque
- German envoy Tröster unhappy about BNP ‘misquoting’ him on human rights, democracy
- Bangladesh brings in Chinese company to strengthen digital communication
- Bangladesh court dismisses plea to unblock PUBG