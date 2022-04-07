Bangladesh minister irked by slow progress in Akhaura-Agartala rail project
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Apr 2022 04:00 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2022 04:00 PM BdST
Rail Minister Nurul Islam has expressed discontent over slow progress in the construction of the Akhaura-Agartala rail link and ordered the contractor to speed up and complete the work by December.
Accompanied by Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, Islam visited the project site at Shibnagar near the India-Bangladesh border in Akhaura on Thursday.
“It’s an important project for both countries, and both are unhappy with the progress. I’m not sure the contractor will be able to complete the work at all. The firm is saying that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the delay,” Islam told reporters.
“We’ll be happy if they can complete the work by December.”
A new firm will be assigned if the delay by the contractor leads to the scrapping of the contract, the minister said.
“The prime ministers of both countries are paying the highest importance to the implementation of the project. We hope the work will be complete by the extended deadline. My colleagues are visiting the site regularly to see the work progress,” said Doraiswami.
Bangladesh and India agreed to build the Akhaura-Agartala rail link during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to India in January 2010.
India will spend 2.51 billion rupees on the 14-kilometre rail link. After completion of the project, the Indian state of Tripura will be connected with Akhaura in Bangladesh with direct rail links. It will make the shipments of goods between eastern and western India faster.
- More private cars, more traffic jams
- Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant
- Evaly’s Shamima walks out on bail
- Ashish planned Sohel’s murder to prove a point
- Padma Bridge to open near end of 2022: PM
- Verdict against Enu, Rupon deferred
- Traffic mayhem grips Dhaka
- Cox’s Bazar to get marine aquarium
- Bangladesh visa centre opens in India’s Siliguri
- In Dhaka, traffic mayhem gets worse as more and more private cars hit the road
- Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant as prices soar in Ramadan
- Evaly Chairman Shamima released from Kashimpur jail on bail
- Ashish, accomplices murdered actor Sohel Chowdhury to teach him a lesson, says RAB
- Ashish Choudhury masterminded the murder of actor Sohel Chowdhury, says RAB
Most Read
- Video appears to show Ukrainian troops killing captured Russian soldiers
- Russia-Ukraine war has delayed Padma Bridge opening, Bangladesh official says
- In Dhaka, a fresh influx of private cars heightens traffic mayhem
- Padma Bridge will open around the end of 2022, says Hasina
- Bangladesh is alert to avert economic crisis like one in Sri Lanka: Hasina
- Prof Taher murder: SC upholds death sentences for two convicts
- Hasina suggests using pumpkin in place of eggplant as prices soar in Ramadan
- Evaly Chairman Shamima released from Kashimpur jail on bail
- Ashish, accomplices murdered actor Sohel Chowdhury to teach him a lesson, says RAB
- Dhaka's traffic torment worsens even in reduced Ramadan office hours