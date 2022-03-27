Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home

They believe the 30-year old Bappy, identified with a single name, hacked to death Tania Akter, a housewife in her late 20s, on Saturday evening after she tried to stop him from taking away cash and valuables.

“We expect to arrest him soon,” said Abdul Ahad, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

Tania was with her 3-year-old daughter and 10-month old son at their flat on the first floor of a building at Begunbari Master Goli during the incident.

Her husband Maidul Islam was in Faridpur, where he works as a technician at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

The girl called neighbours as the door was open after the murder. The killer switched the stoves on before leaving, hoping that the house would catch fire, police said.

Maidul said in a case that 3 to 4 Bhoris [1 Bhori = 11.664 grams] of gold ornament, around Tk 15,000 in cash, and a mobile phone were missing from the house after the murder, said Moradul Islam, chief of Sabujbagh Police Station.

Bappy had repaired the air-conditioner around a year ago and that is why the family called him, Moradul said. Bappy does not have a permanent business address.