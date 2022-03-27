Police say AC repairman robbed and murdered woman at her Sabujbagh home
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Mar 2022 10:22 PM BdST Updated: 27 Mar 2022 10:22 PM BdST
Police have identified an air-conditioner repairman as the suspect in the murder of a woman in Dhaka’s Sabujbagh.
They believe the 30-year old Bappy, identified with a single name, hacked to death Tania Akter, a housewife in her late 20s, on Saturday evening after she tried to stop him from taking away cash and valuables.
“We expect to arrest him soon,” said Abdul Ahad, a deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Tania was with her 3-year-old daughter and 10-month old son at their flat on the first floor of a building at Begunbari Master Goli during the incident.
Her husband Maidul Islam was in Faridpur, where he works as a technician at Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
The girl called neighbours as the door was open after the murder. The killer switched the stoves on before leaving, hoping that the house would catch fire, police said.
Maidul said in a case that 3 to 4 Bhoris [1 Bhori = 11.664 grams] of gold ornament, around Tk 15,000 in cash, and a mobile phone were missing from the house after the murder, said Moradul Islam, chief of Sabujbagh Police Station.
Bappy had repaired the air-conditioner around a year ago and that is why the family called him, Moradul said. Bappy does not have a permanent business address.
- 43 daily COVID cases, lowest in 2 years
- Humayun Azad murder verdict Apr 13
- Police arrest suspect in Shahjahanpur murders
- Kazakh worker on Rooppur project found dead
- Fire breaks out at CMH nursing dormitory
- Dentist stabbed to death in Mirpur
- Fire breaks out on launch at Sadarghat
- Fires burn down market, warehouse in Dhaka
- Bangladesh records 43 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 2 years
- Verdict in Humayun Azad murder case to be announced Apr 13
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Fire breaks out at CMH's nursing dormitory in Dhaka
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
Most Read
- First day of new online train ticket system, run by Shohoz, runs into glitches
- Police arrest 'hired gun' over Shahjahanpur double murder
- Woman hacked to death at her home in Dhaka
- Dentist stabbed to death by ‘muggers’ in Mirpur
- Wife says slain AL leader Tipu was pressured by suspects in another murder case
- Qatar Airways staffer held with 6.5 kg of gold at Dhaka airport
- Police recover body of Kazakh worker on Rooppur project, arrest 3 Belarusians
- Launch blaze at Sadarghat extinguished after two hours
- Mitali Express is ready for Dhaka-Jalpaiguri trips, but stuck in visa, COVID protocols
- Her mother asked her to stay with a friend for the night. Then she was caught in a deadly shooting