What EU says in response to letter seeking sanctions on RAB

Fontelles did not mention the sanctions demanded by MEP Ivan Štefanec of Slovakia in the reply dated Mar 18, but said the European Union has continued talks with Bangladesh on human rights and other issues.

Štefanec wrote to Fontelles on Jan 20, nearly one and a half months after the US imposed sanctions on the RAB and seven of its former and current officials for “gross violations of human rights”.

Štefanec also sought sanctions on police on allegations of extrajudicial killings, torture and other forms of serious human rights violations. A member of the European Parliament Sub-committee on Human Rights, Stefanec said the human rights, freedom of speech, civil and political rights situation in Bangladesh is deteriorating.

Fontelles praised Bangladesh for its socio-economic achievements despite environmental and population challenges in his reply to Štefanec. A copy of Fontelles’s letter is available with bdnews24.com.

“Despite this remarkable socio-economic development, the human rights situation in the country continues to give rise to concerns, notably the shrinking space for civil and political rights,” he said.

He said local and international observers continue to raise concerns over allegations of widespread use of torture and ill-treatment by security forces.

“Extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances remain a matter of major concern and require thorough and conclusive investigations as well as full accountability for those responsible.

“Furthermore, the Digital Security Act (DSA) imposes undue restrictions on freedom of expression in the digital space, and we welcome signals from the government that the DSA will be aligned to international standards.”

Fontelles added the EU remains in “constant” dialogue with Bangladesh’s authorities on the “whole spectrum of our relations, including our human rights agenda”.

The upcoming EU-Bangladesh Joint Commission and Subgroup on Good Governance and Human Rights are notable venues to continue these discussions, he said.