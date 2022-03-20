Home > Bangladesh

Seven get death for murder of a child in Narayanganj's Fatullah

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Mar 2022 01:54 PM BdST Updated: 20 Mar 2022 01:54 PM BdST

A court has handed down the death penalty to seven people for the murder of a child in Narayanganj's Fatullah in 2013.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabina Yasmin delivered the verdict on Sunday. Three other suspects in the case were acquitted, according to Additional Public Prosecutor Jasmin Ahmed.

The victim, Md Imon, was killed in connection with a land dispute nine years ago, she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories