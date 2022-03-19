Bangladesh improves in World Happiness Report ranking amid pandemic

The United Nations Sustainable Development Network put Bangladesh on the 94th position with 5.155 points out of 10 among 146 countries in the report published on Friday ahead of World Happiness Day.

In the previous report, Bangladesh ranked 101st with 5.025 points among 149 countries.

For the fifth year in a row, Finland continued to occupy the top spot, with a score significantly ahead of other countries in the top ten.

Denmark continued to occupy second place, with Iceland up from 4th place last year to 3rd this year. Switzerland is 4th, followed by the Netherlands and Luxembourg. The top ten are rounded out by Sweden, Norway, Israel and New Zealand.

The following five are Austria, Australia, Ireland, Germany, and Canada. This marks a substantial fall for Canada, which was 5th ten years in the first World Happiness Report.

The rest of the top 20 include the United States at 16th (up from 19th last year), the United Kingdom, and Czechia still in 17th and 18th, followed by Belgium at 19th, and France at 20th, its highest ranking yet.

Afghanistan is at the bottom of the ranking with 2.404 points. The Taliban returned to rule the country last year amid the pandemic. It is followed by Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Ruanda and Botswana.

In South Asia, only Nepal is ahead of Bangladesh, on the 84th position with 5.377 points. Pakistan is 121st with 4.516 points, Myanmar 126th with 4.394 points, Sri Lanka 127th with 4.362 points and India 136th with 3.777 points.

The report’s ranking is based on results from the Gallup World Poll surveys. The key variables considered for wellbeing were income, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom and trust and generosity.