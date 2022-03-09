Home > Bangladesh

Three students die after being run over by train in Cumilla

  Cumilla Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Mar 2022 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 02:03 PM BdST

Three students have died after they were run over by a train in Cumilla’s Sadar South Upazila.

The accident occurred around noon on Wednesday at the Bijoypur Level Crossing on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail line, said Md Jashim Uddin Khandker, chief of Laksam Railway Police Station.

Following the accident, agitated locals blocked the Cumilla-Noakhali Regional Highway.

 

More to follow

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories