Three students die after being run over by train in Cumilla
Cumilla Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Mar 2022 02:03 PM BdST Updated: 09 Mar 2022 02:03 PM BdST
Three students have died after they were run over by a train in Cumilla’s Sadar South Upazila.
The accident occurred around noon on Wednesday at the Bijoypur Level Crossing on the Dhaka-Chattogram rail line, said Md Jashim Uddin Khandker, chief of Laksam Railway Police Station.
Following the accident, agitated locals blocked the Cumilla-Noakhali Regional Highway.
More to follow
