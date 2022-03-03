Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Mar 2022 12:04 AM BdST Updated: 03 Mar 2022 12:23 AM BdST
An engineer on board the Bangladeshi vessel ‘MV Banglar Shamriddhi’, which is stranded at a port in Ukraine, has been killed amid Russia’s invasion of the Eastern European country.
The dead man has been identified as Hasidur Rahman, the third engineer of the ship belonging to the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, or BSC.
The vessel, which bears the Bangladeshi flag and belongs to the state-owned Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, had docked at the Ukrainian port of Olvia before Russia invaded.
The vessel had 29 Bangladeshi sailors onboard.
When the war began, the bulk carrier got stuck at the port.
“A shell struck the ship,” said Commodore Sumon Mahmud Sabbir, BSC managing director, around midnight on Wednesday.
“The shell detonated on the bridge, where third engineer Hadisur Rahman was on duty, and killed him.”
“The other 28 on the ship are unharmed and the fire has been put out.”
On Feb 27, BSC General Manager Captain Mujibur Rahman had told bdnews24.com that the vessel could start its journey back within two days once the channel cleared.
The vessel was scheduled to pick up a shipment of goods from the port, but given the circumstances, the shipment was cancelled, he said.
The ship had been safely docked until that day and the official said all sailors were healthy and safe and had sufficient food and water to meet their needs.
The emptied vessel set off from Turkey’s Eregli port on Feb 21 and reached the Ukrainian port on Feb 22.
BSC officials say the port is not currently operational due to the war.
The sea-faring ‘MV Banglar Shamriddhi’ was assigned to the BSC fleet in 2018.
- Pre-primary schools to reopen on Mar 20
- A man, arrested wrongly, spends a month in jail
- Admission seekers to 7 DU-affiliated colleges protest in Dhaka
- Govt logs 732 new virus cases, 8 deaths
- Scores of vehicles stranded at Daulatdia
- Brahmanbaria road accident kills four
- Sanctions cloud Rooppur project
- Man rescued after suicide threats on Facebook Live
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine
- Jahangir Alam spends a month in jail after police arrest the wrong man
- Bangladesh to resume in-person classes at pre-primary schools on Mar 20
- Protesters at Nilkhet call on authorities to fill up vacant seats at 7 DU-affiliated colleges
- Bangladesh reports 732 new COVID cases, another 8 die
- Fugitive death-row convict in Hasina murder plot arrested in Dhaka
Most Read
- Western sanctions cast a cloud over Russia-backed Bangladesh nuclear power plant
- Biden rallies Congress behind Ukraine, says Putin has 'no idea what's coming'
- Russia captures biggest city yet; Biden leads ovation for Ukraine
- What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts stumped
- Engineer on Bangladeshi ship killed amid Russian attack on Ukraine
- At least 21 killed, 112 wounded in shelling of Kharkiv: Ukrainian official
- Russian troop deaths expose a potential weakness of Putin’s strategy
- As world rebukes Russia, India tries to stay above the fray
- New coronavirus lineage discovered in Ontario deer
- High Court rules in favour of actor Zayed Khan in dispute over BFAA election