New CEC Awal thinks EC will not be solely responsible for fair elections

However, the Election Commission cannot take full responsibility for ensuring a fair election, the former law secretary said after being appointed the 13th head of the five-strong new commission by President Abdul Hamid on Saturday.

The new commission will oversee the 12th parliamentary elections.

In an immediate reaction to his appointment at his Eskaton residence, Awal warned that a lack of support from the political parties might lead to suffer an “image crisis”.

“...you'll hold me responsible if the environment for the election is not conducive. (But) The political parties hold much greater responsibility than us,” he said about recovering the image of the EC.

“It'll be a misconception if [the parties] think the EC will be solely responsible for a proper election. They've to actively partake in polls. They want our support, and we want theirs.”

“I want to stress that I'll not accept it if the blame is put squarely on the EC. Along with the political parties, the police, the Ansar and RAB have to play their roles.

"I'll not be able to transfer an SP. No one will rush in with a gun at my command,” added Awal, who had also served as defence secretary.

However, he promised to see everyone equally and will try to treat all the same way.”

Awal continued: “Electoral fraud has always been there more or less. It'll be a success if we can reduce it and ensure comparatively more willing participation from people. But I still don’t absolutely believe that people will be able to come to the polls spontaneously. It hasn’t happened in the last 100-200 years.

“Some things might go awry. Many say that the party in power puts pressure. That is incorrect. The government party does enjoy some advantages. The same would’ve happened if the Jatiya Party or the BNP was in power. This should not be taken negatively.”

On the BNP’s announcement about boycotting the election, CEC Alam said, “I am a bit disheartened at BNP’s decision… But I urge them to take part in the election, put up opposition.”

“If [BNP doesn’t contest], the election will still be free. But (because of the walkover) there will be no opposition… We don’t want the polls to be like that.”

On creating a level playing field, he said, “It’s not [something the EC can determine]... those who are in the opposition have to be almost on par with the governing party in strength. And the opposition has to take part in the election more actively. Only then can the people’s voting rights be ensured.”

“I'll sit with my colleagues and try to enrich ourselves. Everyone appeared sincere and wants a fair election. The EC won’t do it alone, there're many stakeholders and the commission simply dictates the policies from the top.

“It's also a big challenge to keep the administration impartial and more responsible.”

Awal said the law enforcers and political leaders have to quell any conflict that may occur at union council polls.

He declined to comment on allegations of irregularities relating to the conduct of the two previous commissions. “I don’t think I'm competent to speak about that.”

He also responded to questions about what this EC’s steps will be to make the elections more participatory. “I can’t say that right now. But it'll not be easy. We'll [appeal to everyone]. Good governance can be established only if everyone acts responsibly and thinks solely about the election, not about its political aspects.”

“If a caretaker government is needed, the political route has to be taken. Its' not the EC's job to do it.”

On reviving faith in election, he said, “I don’t think it's entirely my duty. Others have roles as well. The media has responsibility. If I make a mistake, criticise me, point it out. Don’t ignore it because of the challenge.”

On whether the new EC will hold a dialogue with the political parties, Awal said, “We'll discuss among ourselves how to move forward. Let’s take oath first, then I’ll decide how to work. Our prime task is to conduct the elections.”

The president had formed a search committee that nominated 10 candidates for the five posts. The committee submitted the names on Thursday. The final list of the 10 candidates was not published.

The four people Awal will get as election commissioners are former secretaries Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman, retired district and sessions judge Rashida Sultana Emily and retired brigadier general Ahsan Habib Khan.

The government did not specify a date for their oath. The chief justice swore in the last CEC and four commissioners a day after the Cabinet Division had announced their appointment.