Pallab Sushil struggles to stay sane after losing his six brothers to hit-and-run
Sankar Barua Rumi, Cox's Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2022 02:44 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 02:44 AM BdST
Pallab Sushil Shil of Cox’s Bazar’s Chakaria seems to have gone insane after losing yet another brother to the hit-and-run involving a pick-up van.
His five brothers died a week after his father's death. Two weeks later, on Tuesday, another brother Raktim Sushil, 31, died from the fatal injuries.
The procession of death in the family has shattered Pallab, who watched the horrifying accident.
Raktim lost the 15-day battle for his life at Chattogram Medical College's ICU.
Relatives say Pallab has not eaten or slept properly since the incident. He is constantly grieving over the death of his brothers.
The entire village is mourning along with him.
Nine members of the family were returning home after performing a ritual at a local crematorium when they were hit by the pickup van on Feb 8.
Five of Raktim’s brothers - Champak Shil, 25, Deepak Shil, 40, Nirupam Shil, 45, Anupam Shil, 47, and Saran Sushil Shil, 32 – died on the spot.
Raktim, who suffered injuries to the head, arms, legs and torso, was on life support. Efforts to revive him proved unsuccessful and he was taken off life support on Tuesday.
Their father, Suresh Shil, died last
month. On the day of the accident, the family had gone to the crematorium for
his last rites.
The injured sister Hira Rani Sushil is undergoing treatment at Malumghat Christian Memorial Hospital in Cox’s Bazar.
The 68-year old Mrinalini Sushil Manu has lost her voice after the latest tragedy.
After losing five sons, she prayed to God to spare Raktim.
She no longer wails or laments the death of her sixth son. She just stares blankly with her eyes.
The widows of five brothers were found sitting in the yard during a visit to their home. They apparently lost the strength to cry anymore over the death of their brother-in-law.
Munni Sushil, also a witness to the accident, came home from Bandarban’s Lama Upazila after his brother's death. She told bdnews24.com, "Three days ago, my mother went to the hospital to see Raktim. She cried when she saw her son lying in the ICU and prayed to God for his life. But God didn't listen.”
Pallab Sushil started a case against the pickup driver at Chakaria Police Station. Later, police seized the wrecked pickup but could not identify the driver and owner.
Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, arrested
the pickup driver Saidul Islam Saiful from Dhaka’s Mohammadpur on Feb 12. The
court remanded him in custody for three days and police have interrogated him.
