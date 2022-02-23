Disgraced police officer Mizanur jailed for 3 years for bribery, ACC’s Basir gets 8 years
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2022 11:58 AM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2022 01:05 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has sentenced suspended Deputy Inspector General of Police Mizanur Rahman to three years in prison and former Anti-Corruption Commission Director Enamul Basir to eight years in jail in a bribery case.
Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of the Special Judge's Court-4 announced the verdict in the case filed by the ACC on Wednesday.
Both convicts were in the dock to hear the verdict.
Mizanur received a three-year sentence under Section 165 of the Penal Code, while Basir received a three-year sentence under Section 161 (1) and a five-year sentence for money laundering.
Basir was also fined Tk 8 million. He will be able to serve both prison sentences simultaneously, which means he will only have to spend five years in jail.
During a television interview, disgraced police officer Mizanur claimed that ACC official Basir took Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean sheet. Basir also divulged probe details during the investigation, according to ACC officials.
Audio clips of mobile conversations between DIG Mizan and Basir were aired on television.
Basir refuted the allegations and said that the DIG had supplied a forged clip to a television channel, using an imitation of his voice.
Basir was removed from his office and replaced by another ACC director, Md Monzur Morshed, after the allegations surfaced.
Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended by their respective institutions and a three-strong panel led by Fanafillah was formed to probe the bribery allegations.
ACC Director Sheikh Md Fanafillah initiated the case against the two at a Dhaka office of the graft-busters in 2019.
The court finished recording testimonies in the case on Dec 23.
