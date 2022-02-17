Indian national jailed for life in Chapainawabganj arms case
Chapainawabganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2022 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2022 07:45 PM BdST
A court has sentenced an Indian national to life imprisonment in an arms-related case in Chapainawabganj.
Additional District and Sessions Judge Rabiul Islam announced the verdict on Thursday.
The convict, Milon Singh, 42, is a native of West Bengal's Malda district.
On January 31, 2018, the Rapid Action Battalion raided a mango orchard in Shibganj Upazila's Binodpur and arrested Milan with seven pistols, 14 magazines and 47 rounds of ammunition, said Additional Public Prosecutor Anjuman Ara.
He was subsequently implicated in a case under the Arms Act with Shibganj Police Station.
The trial proceedings began in March 2018 after he was formally charged by RAB.
