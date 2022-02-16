Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who lent her voice to Bangladesh for a historic day

India’s national radio station Akashvani was broadcasting live moments of Bangabandhu’s homecoming. Amid commentary by the legendary radio news anchor Debdulal Bandyopadhyay, Sandhya mesmerised the listeners with the song “Bangabandhu Phire Ele Tomar Swapner Swadhin Banglai Tumi Aaj”.

Written by Abidur Rahaman and composed by Sudhin Dasgupta, the gentle yet powerful song was made all the more memorable by the effervescent voice of Sandhya.

The music icon died at a hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday at the age of 90. Two years ago, in the beginning of the “Mujib Barsha”, yearlong celebrations for Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Sandhya reminisced the moments in an interview with the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata.

Recalling the Bangabandhu’s life full of struggle for the people, the singer gasped: “How deep the love for a country and language could drive a man to fight like this! This fight will be written in history. It will be remembered forever. ”

Sandhya left her mark on Bangladesh's struggle for independence with songs that helped motivate the Mukti Bahini soldiers and played a crucial role in mobilising the common man to rise up against the forces of oppression. She also worked to raise funds for the refugees from Bangladesh during the war.

She performed in a concert at Paltan Maidan in Dhaka on Feb 21, 1972, the first Language Martyrs Day after independence.

In the interview, she shared her thoughts about Bangla, which was divided into West Bengal and East Pakistan during the 1947 Partition. East Pakistan snatched independence from Pakistan to become Bangladesh.

“We [people of West Bengal] still say Bangladesh is a neighbouring country. But we were together,” Sandhya said.

Old age complications kept Sandhya from joining Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations, but her song was played in the opening ceremony of Mujib Barsha. She thanked the government for that.