Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, who lent her voice to Bangladesh for a historic day
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Feb 2022 02:41 AM BdST Updated: 16 Feb 2022 02:41 AM BdST
It was Jan 10, 1972, an unforgettable day for Bangladesh. The Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned home from a Pakistani jail via the UK and India after the Liberation War on that day. Sandhya Mukhopadhyay joined Bangladesh in the celebrations, lending her voice that enthralled the Bengalis for generations.
India’s national radio station Akashvani was broadcasting live moments of Bangabandhu’s homecoming. Amid commentary by the legendary radio news anchor Debdulal Bandyopadhyay, Sandhya mesmerised the listeners with the song “Bangabandhu Phire Ele Tomar Swapner Swadhin Banglai Tumi Aaj”.
Written by Abidur Rahaman and composed by Sudhin Dasgupta, the gentle yet powerful song was made all the more memorable by the effervescent voice of Sandhya.
Recalling the Bangabandhu’s life full of struggle for the people, the singer gasped: “How deep the love for a country and language could drive a man to fight like this! This fight will be written in history. It will be remembered forever. ”
Sandhya left her mark on Bangladesh's struggle for independence with songs that helped motivate the Mukti Bahini soldiers and played a crucial role in mobilising the common man to rise up against the forces of oppression. She also worked to raise funds for the refugees from Bangladesh during the war.
She performed in a concert at Paltan Maidan in Dhaka on Feb 21, 1972, the first Language Martyrs Day after independence.
In the interview, she shared her thoughts about Bangla, which was divided into West Bengal and East Pakistan during the 1947 Partition. East Pakistan snatched independence from Pakistan to become Bangladesh.
“We [people of West Bengal] still say Bangladesh is a neighbouring country. But we were together,” Sandhya said.
Old age complications kept Sandhya from joining Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebrations, but her song was played in the opening ceremony of Mujib Barsha. She thanked the government for that.
