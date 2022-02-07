Three dead in three-vehicle crash in Cox’s Bazar

The incident occurred on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway in the Medha-Kaspia Dhala area of Khutakhali Union around 12:15 am on Monday, said Chakaria Police Station chief Md Osman Goni.

The drivers of the bus and mini-truck, and a passenger were killed in the accident. Police have not been able to confirm the identities of the dead.

A group of people had rented a Shyamoli Paribahan (NR Travels) bus to travel from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar, said Goni, citing locals. The bus crashed on its way back to Chattogram.

"There was a three-way collision between the bus, a salt-laden van and a mini-truck coming from the opposite direction. The vehicles were wrecked in the accident.”

The injured were rescued by Fire Service personnel and locals and taken to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex. Afterwards, the doctor on duty sent three of them to Chittagong Medical College Hospital and Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

The bodies were recovered and sent to the morgue at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital, Goni said.