3 die as train rams car in Dinajpur
Dinajpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2022 10:03 AM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2022 10:03 AM BdST
Three people have died after a train rammed a car in Dinajpur’s Birampur Upazila.
The accident occurred at the Ghoraghat Rail Crossing at 6 am on Sunday along the Birampur-Hakimpur rail line, according to Sumon Kumar Mohanto, chief of Birampur Police Station.
The victims have yet to be identified.
“The Panchagarh Express train was heading from Dhaka to Panchagarh while a car was travelling from Parbatipur to Joypurhat,” OC Sumon said. “The car went on to the Ghoraghat Rail Crossing as the train came by around 6 am.”
“The driver and two passengers of the car were killed at the scene after the crash.”
