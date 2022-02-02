3 die as train rams car in Dinajpur

The accident occurred at the Ghoraghat Rail Crossing at 6 am on Sunday along the Birampur-Hakimpur rail line, according to Sumon Kumar Mohanto, chief of Birampur Police Station.

The victims have yet to be identified.

“The Panchagarh Express train was heading from Dhaka to Panchagarh while a car was travelling from Parbatipur to Joypurhat,” OC Sumon said. “The car went on to the Ghoraghat Rail Crossing as the train came by around 6 am.”

“The driver and two passengers of the car were killed at the scene after the crash.”