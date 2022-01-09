Four bodies found five days after Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Jan 2022 11:17 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jan 2022 11:17 AM BdST
Rescue workers have found four bodies of people who went missing after a trawler sank in the Dhaleshwari River in Narayanganj’s Sadar Upazila five days ago.
The bodies of a woman and her daughter were recovered from the Boktaboli area on Sunday morning, said Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Arefin.
Two other bodies also surfaced and were recovered by the Fire Service, Arefin said.
Many of the passengers managed to swim to shore or were rescued by nearby vessels, but some remain missing.
More stories
- Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab
- Search ongoing for 10 missing in Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Mobile found in Narayanganj 7-murder convict's cell
- Textile University students protest for online exams
- Panel calls for ban on all gatherings
- Migrants mired in misery at Dhaka airport
- Hospital owner tortured twins’ mother: RAB
- Runner dies at finish line of Ctg marathon
Recent Stories
- Four bodies found five days after Dhaleshwari trawler capsize
- Four judges promoted to Supreme Court’s Appellate Division
- Court set to give verdict on corruption charges against ex-DIG Partha Gopal Banik
- Autorickshaw-truck crash leaves 3 madrasa students dead in Bagerhat
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- Trawler capsize in Dhaleshwari River: Search ongoing for 10 missing persons
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s textile students block key road as they demand online exams in pandemic
- Bangladesh’s new COVID cases soar by 1,116 in a day
- At least 21 dead as heavy snow traps drivers in their vehicles in Pakistan
- Two die after being run over by bus in Dhaka’s Gulistan
- 2022 will be a milestone in Bangladesh’s infrastructure development, says Hasina
- Omicron surge pushes US COVID hospitalisations toward record high
- TIB slams BB for giving 'unethical' advantage to Padma Bank
- Hiranmay Sen Gupta, a professor known for research in nuclear physics, dies at 87
- Jyotirmay Guhathakurta's relatives allege land grab in Banaripara
- Tesla raises Full Self Driving software price to $12,000 in US, Musk says