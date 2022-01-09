Four bodies found five days after Dhaleshwari trawler capsize

The bodies of a woman and her daughter were recovered from the Boktaboli area on Sunday morning, said Narayanganj Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director Abdul Arefin.

They were identified as 30-year-old Jesmin Akhtar and her daughter Tasmin Akhtar,

Two other bodies also surfaced and were recovered by the Fire Service, Arefin said.

A trawler carrying over 100 passengers was travelling along the Dhaleshwari River on Wednesday morning when it struck a passenger launch travelling in the opposite direction due to the dense fog.

Many of the passengers managed to swim to shore or were rescued by nearby vessels, but some remain missing.