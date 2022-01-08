Two die after being run over by bus in Dhaka’s Gulistan
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Jan 2022 10:51 AM BdST Updated: 08 Jan 2022 11:28 AM BdST
Two people have died after being run over by a bus in the Gulistan area of Dhaka.
A Meghla Paribahan bus ran over two pedestrians who died on the scene on Saturday morning, said SI Rajeeb Chandra Sarkar of Wari Police Station.
“According to initial reports, the bus veered out of control around 9:45 am and ran over two pedestrians,” he said.
Ten to twelve passengers on the bus were also injured as the bus veered off as it was coming down a flyover.
The identities of the dead have yet to be confirmed, but the bus has been taken into custody, said police official Rajeeb.
