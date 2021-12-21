Home ministry instructs people to celebrate Christmas, New Year at home

The public security department of the ministry has written to the inspector general of police, division commissioners, metropolitan police commissioners, range DIGs, deputy commissioners, police superintendents and the Bangladesh Christian Association on the issue.

“No open gathering, meeting, religious or cultural event should be organised and celebrations should be held at a limited scale and following health protocols,” the letter said.

Christmas Day, celebrated on Dec 25, is one of the year’s biggest festivals for the Christian community. And, a week later, people of all faiths celebrate New Year Eve on Dec 31. The government had imposed some restrictions last year, preventing people from celebrating both festivals on a larger scale due to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Currently, number of infections in Bangladesh is fairly low, with regular life almost returning to normal in the past few months.

However, omicron, a new variant of the pathogen has raised concern among the health experts as it is spreading very quickly across the globe. It has already reached Bangladesh.

At the recommendations of the National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID-19, the Directorate of Health Services issued a 15-point directive which discourages any type of gathering including social, political and religious. Tourist places, entertainment centres, resorts, community centres, cinema halls, theatres and social events like wedding, reception, birthday, and picnics should keep the number of people limited to half of the capacity of the venue.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, social, religious events and gatherings are being scaled down across the globe and celebrated at home. Bangladesh has taken similar precautions and the celebrations of all religious festivals of the Muslim, Hindu and Buddhist community have been scaled down.”

Under the circumstances, the celebrations of Christmas and New Year’s Eve should be scaled down and the local administration and law enforcing agencies should ‘strictly monitor’ it to ensure security in the country, the ministry said in its letter.

If necessary, the concerned authorities in the upazilas, districts and metropolitan areas should be consulted to enforce health protocols, it said.