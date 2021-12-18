Hamid urges judges to speed up judicial work

“Judges must work hard to ease the backlog of cases,” the president said while addressing a discussion virtually from the Bangabhaban on Supreme Court Day on Saturday.

He said the government firmly believes in the independence of the judiciary and it is working to increase the facilities enjoyed by the judges.

“But the judges must be careful so that the people seeking justice do not need to walk the corridors of the court day after day for the copyof a verdict.”

The government issued an ordinance on the use of ICT in court proceedings amid the coronavirus pandemic. It was later turned into a law.

Highlighting the role ICT played in helping the judges and lawyers continue their work amid the pandemic, the president said the judiciary should bring dynamism to its work by using technology.

“Digitalising the court proceedings will bring revolutionary changes to trials,” he said, noting that the Supreme Court is using its website to publish cause lists, and an online bail confirmation system has been launched.

Hamid stressed the need to digitally record all the papers, from the filing of a case to the delivery of a verdict.

He said the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had mentioned an independent judiciary in the constitution and his dream came true through the establishment of the Supreme Court on Dec 18, 1972.

“The Supreme Court has been working to ensure basic rights, establishment of the rule of law, and justice in a short time since its inception. It is playing the role of a guardian and saviour of the constitution in both peace and crisis periods.”

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Law Minister Anisul Huq also spoke at the programme presided over by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.