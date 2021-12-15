Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2021 08:13 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 08:13 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh treats its citizens equally, not as minority groups, at a meeting with Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.
The two leaders met at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Wednesday and discussed attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh during the Durga Puja celebrations in October.
Kovind arrived in Dhaka for a three-day visit to attend the celebrations of 50 years of Bangladesh’s victory over Pakistan in the Liberation War, and the closing of celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam met Kovind at the hotel earlier and briefed the media after Hasina paid a courtesy call on the Indian president.
“While speaking about the problems that occurred during Durga Puja, the prime minister said no one is treated as a minority in Bangladesh and everyone is given equal rights,” said Shahriar.
Attacks by religious fanatics during Durga Puja in parts of Bangladesh left at least eight people dead and dozens of others injured.
The attackers vandalised, torched and looted about 70 puja venues, 30 homes and 50 shops after an allegation of sacrilege spread on social media.
Police arrested hundreds of suspects in nearly 100 cases over the attacks.
Momen said the two MPs of Assam who are accompanying Kovind praised Hasina’s policy on religion.
- CJ Hossain wants new law for judicial hiring
- No one is treated as minority in Bangladesh: Hasina
- Daily count: 4 deaths, 297 cases
- Nakano gets custody of kids in court battle
- Govt slaps restrictions on airguns to protect birds
- Mitu murder: Investigating officer changed again
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka
- Patient dies in Barishal hospital fire
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 297 cases in a day
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- Bangladesh slaps restrictions on airguns to protect birds, wildlife
- KUET teacher’s body exhumed from grave for autopsy
- Mitu murder: Case investigating officer changed twice within a month
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
Most Read
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- Bangladesh hopes to get US to lift sanctions on RAB through talks
- Bangladesh to open its first visa application centre in Kolkata
- How did Turkey’s economy go so wrong?
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'