Man found dead at DMCH had been a patient there for two months
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Nov 2021 05:59 PM BdST Updated: 23 Nov 2021 05:59 PM BdST
A body found next to the new Dhaka Medical College Hospital building (DMCH) on Tuesday morning has been identified as a patient at the hospital.
Monir Hossain Russell, 30, was identified by his family, said Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.
He told bdnews24.com that Russell, a resident of Gazipur, had been hospitalised for two months. He was in bed number 37 of ward 502 of the new building.
“Rasheda, his mother used to take care of him. She wasn’t able to find him this morning. She started looking for him everywhere and he was later found dead next to the hospital building.”
On Tuesday morning police recovered the body of a man on top of a pile of rubbish in an open area on the east side of the hospital's new 10-storey building.
The police initially thought he may have been injured and died due to a fall.
Bachchu Mia said, “There is a staircase on the side where the body is found and almost all the windows to the staircase are open.”
“There are signs of multiple injuries on the body,” he added.
Yakul Ali, Russell brother-in-law, told bdnews24.com: "Russell's spinal cord was broken in an accident two years ago. He has since been treated at several hospitals. When the pain increased again two months ago, Russell was admitted to Dhaka Medical College for treatment.”
"I came to the hospital and heard that Russell had jumped from the sixth floor and died. We are not blaming anyone for this. We didn’t see how it happened, so we don’t know.”
Russell once worked as a salesman in a saree shop in the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in Dhaka. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.
- Woman, child dead in Dhaka gas fire
- Court reprimands father of teen hit-and-run driver
- HC stays govt order on set-top boxes
- Dhaka airport runway repair deferred
- Councillor shot dead in Cumilla
- Verdict in killings of 6 students in Aminbazar set for Dec 2
- 20 hurt as BNP clash with police in Natore
- Daily count: 2 virus deaths, 264 cases
- Man found dead at DMCH had been a patient there for two months
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 284 cases in a day
- Students demanding discount on bus fares attacked in Dhaka
- Gas fire kills woman, child in Dhaka’s Mugda
- You should be punished, court says to father of teen hit-and-run driver
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
Most Read
- Bangladesh defers Dhaka airport runway repair to March 2022
- Saudi Arabia restricts overseas Umrah pilgrims to 18-50 age group
- Councillor among two killed by gunmen in Cumilla
- Students demanding discount on bus fares attacked in Dhaka
- Bangladesh signs $2.6bn deal with Japan for underground train, Matarbari power plant
- Three-day COVID vaccination drive in all Dhaka wards begins on Tuesday
- High Court puts freeze on govt order to install TV set-top box by Nov 30
- Winter brings a familiar woe for Dhaka residents: toxic air
- Pakistan clinch thrilling last-gasp win to seal series sweep against Bangladesh
- Biman to resume Bangkok flights on Dec 2 as Thailand opens to vaccinated tourists