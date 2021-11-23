Man found dead at DMCH had been a patient there for two months

Monir Hossain Russell, 30, was identified by his family, said Md Bachchu Mia, chief of the DMCH Police Outpost.

He told bdnews24.com that Russell, a resident of Gazipur, had been hospitalised for two months. He was in bed number 37 of ward 502 of the new building.

“Rasheda, his mother used to take care of him. She wasn’t able to find him this morning. She started looking for him everywhere and he was later found dead next to the hospital building.”

On Tuesday morning police recovered the body of a man on top of a pile of rubbish in an open area on the east side of the hospital's new 10-storey building.

The police initially thought he may have been injured and died due to a fall.

Bachchu Mia said, “There is a staircase on the side where the body is found and almost all the windows to the staircase are open.”

“There are signs of multiple injuries on the body,” he added.

Yakul Ali, Russell brother-in-law, told bdnews24.com: "Russell's spinal cord was broken in an accident two years ago. He has since been treated at several hospitals. When the pain increased again two months ago, Russell was admitted to Dhaka Medical College for treatment.”

"I came to the hospital and heard that Russell had jumped from the sixth floor and died. We are not blaming anyone for this. We didn’t see how it happened, so we don’t know.”

Russell once worked as a salesman in a saree shop in the Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in Dhaka. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.