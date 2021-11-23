Gas fire kills woman, child in Dhaka’s Mugda

Priyanka Baroi, 30, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the early hours of Tuesday.

Her son, Arup Buddha, died at the hospital at 11 pm on Monday.

An explosion rocked the house and sparked the fire in the Dakshin Mugda area earlier in the day.

Priyanka suffered burns on 72 percent of her body, while Arup faced burns on 67 percent of his body, said Dr SM Ayub Hossain, the resident doctor at the burn institute.

The conditions of Priyanka's mother, who suffered burns on 35 percent of her body, and her husband, who suffered burns on 25 percent of his body, are also critical, according to Dr Ayub.

“The family kept the doors and windows closed because it was winter. We believe that gas accumulated in the home due to a leak in the kitchen line,” said Mugda Police Station Inspector Ashis Kumar Deb.

"Most of the furniture has been damaged in the explosion and the fire; the windows were also shattered," the inspector said.