World must share responsibility for climate migrants, says Hasina

The premier made the statement during a speech at a programme titled “Call for Climate Prosperity” at the Scottish Parliament on Tuesday, reported Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

Bangladesh already has six million climate displaced population with an additional burden of 1.1 million Myanmar Rohingyas, she said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created additional challenges to address, she said.

Hasina was presenting the keynote speech titled “A Bangladesh Vision for Global Climate Prosperity” at the Committee Room.

Speaker Alison Johnstone received Hasina on her arrival at the Scottish Parliament.

Sheikh Rehana and CVF Thematic Ambassador Saima Wazed Hossain were also present at the event.

Noting that effective and adequate climate finance mechanism is the key for achieving prosperity, she put forth some proposals for the successful implementation of the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan.

Hasina, also chair of the Climate Vulnerable Forum and the Vulnerable20 said, “The major emitting countries must submit and implement aggressive NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions). Without ambitious mitigation efforts, adaptation measures alone are not sufficient to slow, stop and then reverse the adverse impacts of climate change.”

She also said that developed countries must fulfil their commitment to providing $100 billion annually to developing countries to mitigate the effects of climate change, with a special focus on climate vulnerable countries.

She also said that these amounts should be in addition to the existing ODA (Official Development Assistance), and there needs to be synergy among the different climate funds.

“The distribution of the climate fund should have a 50:50 ratio between adaptation and mitigation.”

The prime minister also suggested the dissemination of green technology from developed countries to developing countries at affordable cost so that the plans like the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan can be realised.