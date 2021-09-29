Two cases filed against controversial Islamic orator Mufti Kazi Ibrahim
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Sep 2021 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 11:15 AM BdST
Two separate cases have been filed against Mufti Kazi Ibrahim, a controversial Islamic orator, at Mohammadpur Police Station – one under the Digital Security Act and the other for embezzlement and fraud.
The fraud case was filed by an individual named ZM Rana, while the Digital Security Act case was filed by the police Detective Branch, Mohammadpur Police Station chief Abdul Latif told bdnews24.com.
The case filed by Rana accuses Ibrahim of embezzlement, extortion and fraud involving a school.
The Digital Security Act case was filed over incendiary comments made by Ibrahim on social media.
He will be taken to court to request a remand for interrogation, said Latif.
Ibrahim was picked up by detective police from his home on Zakir Hossain Road in Mohammadpur on Tuesday morning.
DMP Commissioner Shafiqul Islam said the so-called preacher, who caught the attention of netizens for his controversial remarks on various issues, including the coronavirus vaccine, had been brought in for questioning.
Kazi Ibrahim recently made "very aggressive" and "unscientific" comments on a number of issues, including the vaccine, said Shafiqul.
His claims that the coronavirus vaccine was causing 'women to grow beards' and 'men's voices to change' made waves on social media.
In one of his lectures, he also set out a "mathematical formula" for the development of the coronavirus vaccine. In an interview with BBC Bangla earlier this year, he said that the 'formula' for the vaccine came to an expatriate in a 'dream' and he passed it on to Ibrahim.
