Government suspends trains from new COVID hotspot Rajshahi

The railways ministry made the announcement on Thursday night as the number of cases in Rajshahi continued to surge amid stricter lockdown restrictions.

Passenger train services were suspended altogether on Apr 5 when the government enforced a nationwide lockdown to deal with a second wave of infection.

File Photo

Bangladesh Railway began resuming the services gradually on May 24 with some restrictions in place as the situation slightly improved.

The outbreaks in the rural border districts, however, have worsened after the detection of the highly infectious Delta variant, which has caused widespread loss of life in India.

As many as 12 patients died at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital’s COVID-19 unit in the 24 hours to 6pm on Thursday, taking the death toll there to 92 in 10 days.

The positivity rate of coronavirus tests has continued to rise at the new disease hotspot in Rajshahi. Of the 404 tests conducted at two labs in Rajshahi, 169, or 41.85 percent, came back positive on Wednesday.