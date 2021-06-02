Six people burnt in Ashulia house fire
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jun 2021 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2021 10:43 PM BdST
As many as six people, including a child, have been burnt in a fire at a tin-roofed house in Savar’s Ashulia.
The victims were asleep when the fire started very early in the morning on Wednesday, said Jamal Uddin, who took them to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
They are Awal Islam, 35, his wife Renu Begum, 28, their 9-year-old daughter Arfia, Afroza Begum, 35, Abdul Hakim, 35, and Hakim’s wife Aduri Khatun, 30.
The tenants of the house on Polli Bidyut Graveyard Road work in garment factories or as weavers.
None of them are out of danger, said Dr Partha Shankar Pal, the resident surgeon of the hospital.
Locals believe the fire might have originated from gas line leaks.
More stories
- UN involvement in Bhasan Char being talked
- Rajshahi lockdown tightens
- HC orders action against principal, hostel super over MC College rape
- 1,988 new COVID cases, highest daily count in a month
- Murder probe opens into Dr Sabira’s death
- Woman assaulted in India ‘for abetting escape’
- Khulna MP draws ire from villagers repairing dam
- Hannan to lead Air Force
Recent Stories
- Discussions going on for UN involvement in Bhasan Char Rohingya: UNHCR official
- Rajshahi lockdown curbs tighten amid spike in COVID cases
- HC orders action against principal, hostel super in Sylhet’s MC College gang-rape
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 1,988, highest daily count in a month
- Bangladesh strips four fugitive Bangabandhu killers of gallantry awards
- Police arrest three in human trafficking case
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh names Sheikh Abdul Hannan as new Air Force chief
- Rape suspect Ridoy Babo coordinates international trafficking ring: police
- Woman killed husband over second wife, cut off limbs: police
- Bangladeshi woman was assaulted in India for helping others escape: RAB
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 1,988, highest daily count in a month
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Police launch murder probe into Dr Sabira’s death
- Khulna MP Babu draws ire from villagers repairing dam
- Bangladesh strips four fugitive Bangabandhu killers of gallantry awards
- ECNEC sends back primary school meal project for review