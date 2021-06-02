Six people burnt in Ashulia house fire

The victims were asleep when the fire started very early in the morning on Wednesday, said Jamal Uddin, who took them to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

They are Awal Islam, 35, his wife Renu Begum, 28, their 9-year-old daughter Arfia, Afroza Begum, 35, Abdul Hakim, 35, and Hakim’s wife Aduri Khatun, 30.

The tenants of the house on Polli Bidyut Graveyard Road work in garment factories or as weavers.

None of them are out of danger, said Dr Partha Shankar Pal, the resident surgeon of the hospital.

Locals believe the fire might have originated from gas line leaks.