Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday amid pandemic lockdown
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2021 08:00 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2021 08:21 PM BdST
Muslims in Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday as the moon for the month of Shawwal has not been sighted.
The National Moon Sighting Committee made the announcement on Wednesday amid a lockdown over a second wave of coronavirus infections.
“We haven’t received report of sighting of the Shawwal moon. It means Ramadan will end on Thursday and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday,” said State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan after presiding over the committee’s meeting at the Islamic Foundation in Dhaka.
Eid generally falls in Bangladesh a day after the largest festival of the Muslims is celebrated in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries, who this year will celebrate the occasion on Thursday.
The pandemic restrictions, especially the shutdown of long-haul buses and passenger vessels, spelled huge trouble for the people who leave Dhaka and other cities to celebrate the occasion with their families at home in rural areas.
At least five people died on ferries on Wednesday in a crush of passengers on ferries on the Padma River during a desperate Eid journey amid the lockdown.
The restrictions also took a toll on the people living on a low wage as their earnings dropped amid the pandemic, leaving them with little or nothing to cheer on the occasion.
In the lockdown notice, effective until at least next Sunday, the authorities have ordered the employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations, banks and non-bank financial institutions not to leave stations during Eid holidays.
On the Eid day, Muslim devotees will not be allowed to shake hands or hug each other. All congregations will have to be held inside mosques.
- At least 5 die in crowd crush on Padma River ferry
- Babul Akter brought to court over wife’s murder
- No need for blame game over delay in Sinopharm approval, says FM Momen
- Bangladesh gets 500,000 doses of Chinese vaccine
- Pandemic takes long-haul buses off the roads. So what?
- SP Babul Akter involved in murder of wife Mitu, says PBI
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s first metro train makes short trip in media exhibition
- The Dhaka Metrorail coaches inside out
- SP Babul Akter ‘planned and ordered' the murder of wife Mitu, says PBI
- Indian doctors warn against cow dung as COVID cure
- PBI questions ex-SP Babul Akter over murder of his wife Mitu
- 13-year-old boy with COVID-19 found abandoned in Kolkata
- Bodies wash up on the banks of India’s holiest river as coronavirus spreads nationwide
- Chinese ambassador’s remarks on Quad alliance are ‘presumptuous’: Momen
- Israel hits Gaza with deadly airstrikes amid rocket fire by Hamas
- Another gloomy Eid in pandemic for Bangladesh’s tourism businesses