Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Friday amid pandemic lockdown

The National Moon Sighting Committee made the announcement on Wednesday amid a lockdown over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

“We haven’t received report of sighting of the Shawwal moon. It means Ramadan will end on Thursday and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday,” said State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan after presiding over the committee’s meeting at the Islamic Foundation in Dhaka.

Eid generally falls in Bangladesh a day after the largest festival of the Muslims is celebrated in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries, who this year will celebrate the occasion on Thursday.

The pandemic restrictions, especially the shutdown of long-haul buses and passenger vessels, spelled huge trouble for the people who leave Dhaka and other cities to celebrate the occasion with their families at home in rural areas.

At least five people died on ferries on Wednesday in a crush of passengers on ferries on the Padma River during a desperate Eid journey amid the lockdown.

The restrictions also took a toll on the people living on a low wage as their earnings dropped amid the pandemic, leaving them with little or nothing to cheer on the occasion.

In the lockdown notice, effective until at least next Sunday, the authorities have ordered the employees of government, semi-government, autonomous and private organisations, banks and non-bank financial institutions not to leave stations during Eid holidays.

On the Eid day, Muslim devotees will not be allowed to shake hands or hug each other. All congregations will have to be held inside mosques.