Law minister to review appeal to let Khaleda fly abroad
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 May 2021 03:14 PM BdST Updated: 06 May 2021 03:14 PM BdST
Law Minister Anisul Huq will review an appeal by BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s family to let her fly abroad for better treatment.
The documents reached the Ministry of Law on Wednesday from the Ministry of Home Affairs. Huq said he would provide his opinion after inspecting them.
“Formalities are not yet complete. I’ll inspect them once they get to me,” the minister said.
The law minister said he would scrutinise the seriousness of the application and provide his opinion soon.
Khaleda had been living in her Gulshan residence since the government granted her a suspended sentence in March 2020.
She had served 25 months out of 17 years of prison sentences in two corruption cases, involving the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust.
The government imposed two conditions on the suspended sentence: Khaleda will not be able to travel abroad and she must receive treatment at home.
The family of Khaleda have applied to the government to get her better medical treatment abroad. Her brother Shamim Eskander met the home minister with the appeal on Wednesday. Later, it was forwarded to the law ministry.
The 76-year-old has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since Apr 27 after she tested positive for the coronavirus on Apr 11. She has underlying health conditions.
On Monday, Khaleda was transferred to the Coronary Care Unit after she had complained of breathing distress.
The home minister had hoped to receive the opinion from the law ministry by Thursday.
Law Minister Huq, however, said he would brief the media after the necessary work was complete.
