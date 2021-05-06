Bangladesh police arrest 2 militants over plan to attack parliament with ‘swords’

One of the two arrestees, Abu Sakib, 22, is a member of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam, while Ali Hasan Osama is a radical orator.

Sakib who was charged with carrying a sword and a black flag was detained from outside the parliament building on Wednesday evening, said Saiful Islam, deputy commissioner of the counterterrorism unit. Sakib is a college student in Sirajganj.

Police arrested Osama in Rajbari on Thursday. Sakib was motivated by the words of Osama and “came to embrace martyrdom while attacking the parliament”.

Sakib opened a Facebook group and urged everyone to come with a sword and a flag with Islamic phrases inscribed on it to attack the parliament, said the police, citing details from the primary interrogation.

No one responded to his request.

The police official did not provide details about Osama.

“We’ll investigate more to find others involved in it and provide further details.”