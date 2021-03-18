Hifazat men attack, loot homes of Hindus in Sunamganj over Facebook post

Maulana Ataullah Amin, assistant organising secretary of the organisation’s central committee, has denied its link with the attack.

The attackers vandalised 60 to 70 homes and furniture at Noagaon village on Wednesday morning before a huge number of the law enforcers from Shalla and Derai police stations took the situation under control, according to the police.

Citing locals, Shalla Police Station OC Nazmul Haque said Hifazat chief Junaid Babunagari and Joint Secretary General Mamunul joined a conference of the organisation in Derai on Monday.

A young local Hindu man post to Facebook criticising remarks Mamunul made at the conference.

Mamunul’s supporters marched on the area on Tuesday night accusing the Hindu man of hurting religious sentiments, the OC said.

Nazmul said the police detained the Hindu man the same night to calm down Mamunul’s supporters.

On Wednesday morning, thousands of Mamunul’s followers from Kashipur, Nachni, Chandipur and other villages inhabited by Muslims attacked Noagaon village with sticks and locally made weapons, the OC said.

The Hifazat leaders’ supporters ransacked the Hindu homes and looted valuables after the residents fled the village, he said.

The authorities have deployed members of Rapid Action Battalion along with police personnel in the area.

The situation has calmed down following mediation by public representatives, including Upazila Chairman Al Amin, OC Nazmul said.

Sunamganj Deputy Commissioner Jahangir Hossain and Superintendent of Police Mizanur Rahman visited the village.

Bibekananda Majumder, chairman of Habibpur Union Parishad, said the attackers also vandalised idols in the Hindu homes.

“Such an incident did not even happen in 1971,” he said, referring to the atrocities by Pakistani army during the independence war.

Ashu Das, a resident of Noagaon, said he lost all valuables in the attack and looting.

“What’s our fault? What did we do? Why are we suffering violence? They have vandalised everything, including the temples at our homes. We are in panic,” said another resident, Rontu Das.

Amarchan Das, a leader of Krishak Andolan in Shalla, described the attackers as “sectarian forces”.

Hifazat leader Amin said anger spread among the Muslims over a young man’s Facebook post and the angry people attacked his home.

“Local Hifazat leaders resisted the attackers and informed the police,” he claimed.