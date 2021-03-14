Dhaka court orders probe into alleged torture of cartoonist Kishore
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Mar 2021 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 14 Mar 2021 03:46 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has ordered a probe into the alleged torture of cartoonist Ahmed Kabir Kishore in captivity.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes issued the order on Sunday after Kishore filed an appeal to initiate a case against unidentified men on charges of torturing him before he was shown arrested in a case under the Digital Security Act in May 2020.
The court assigned the Police Bureau of Investigation to open the probe and submit a report by Apr 15, the court's Public Prosecutor Taposh Paul told bdnews24.com.
The cartoonist said the torture damaged his right ear and leg. He was hospitalised after his release on bail on Mar 4 and underwent tests, including check-ups of his eyes and ears as well as an X-ray of his legs.
The judge also ordered the Dhaka Medical College Hospital authorities to form a three-member panel and turn in a report on the cartoonist’s health within 24 hours.
Kishore had an ear surgery, called a tympanic membrane repair myringoplasty, at a private hospital in Dhaka, his brother Ahsan Kabir said on Saturday.
