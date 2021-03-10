Cartoonist Kishore seeks to file case on charges of pre-arrest torture

Recently released from jail on bail, Kishore submitted the plea to Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges Court on Wednesday. He wants to file the case under the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention) Act.

Judge KM Imrul Kayes heard Kishore’s statement and will issue an order on the matter later, said Taposh Paul, the state lawyer of the court.

He was shown arrested under different articles of the Digital Security Act in a case with Ramna police on May 5 last year, according to the petition.

But three days earlier on May 2, Kishore said, 16 to 17 people in plain clothes handcuffed him, covered his head with a hood and forced him out of his home before taking him to an unknown and secluded place.

In these three days to May 4, the cartoonist said he was tortured. He also described how the men tortured him.

His petition says Kishore woke up to the sound of the bell ringing on May 2 evening.

Upon attending the door an unknown person asked him to get dressed without offering an explanation as to why he should oblige.

The people accompanying the unknown man searched his house without a warrant. They also grabbed his mobile phone, computer CPU, portable hard drive and other digital devices in his home.

He heard one of them being called “Jasim” when they were talking among themselves.

When they took Kishore downstairs handcuffed, he noticed that six to seven cars were waiting in front of his home. He was taken into one of the cars in front of many people who gathered to see what was happening.

The “abductors” played loud music in their car when he began screaming.