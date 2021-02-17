Bangladesh court orders BTRC to remove Al Jazeera report, “All the Prime Minister’s Men”
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Feb 2021 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 17 Feb 2021 04:11 PM BdST
The High Court has ordered Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission to take steps to remove an Al Jazeera report, titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men”, from the internet.
However, the court did not issue any order over an appeal to ban the broadcast of the Doha-based channel in Bangladesh.
The virtual High Court bench of Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order on Wednesday following the hearing of six amici curiae and the statement from the state’s chief law officer on Wednesday.
