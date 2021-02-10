Bangladesh begins vaccinating foreign diplomats in Dhaka against COVID-19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Feb 2021 09:01 PM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2021 09:01 PM BdST
The government has launched COVID-19 vaccination of the Dhaka-based foreign diplomats.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam inaugurated the campaign at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital at Mohakhali on Wednesday.
“We have taken this initiative to immunise diplomats from all countries stationed in Bangladesh. Over 30 diplomats are taking vaccines today and around 1,200 of them will take the vaccines gradually,” the state minister said.
He said the foreign ministry will designate two or three days a week for immunising diplomats at the hospital.
Shahriar said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had “instantly” agreed to vaccinate all foreign diplomats after Archbishop George Kocherrry, ambassador of the Vatican City and dean of the diplomatic corps in Dhaka, made the proposal.
“Many countries around the world haven’t started mass vaccination but we’ve inoculated more than 100,000 people on Tuesday alone,” the state minister said.
Bangladesh is expected to get a good number of vaccines from Global Alliance for Vaccine and Immunization or GAVI.
The foreign diplomats took their doses confidently, Shahriar said.
The government has accepted a request to administer Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine to over 2,500 Russian nationals working in the Rooppur Power Plant, according to him.
Shahriar and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were administered the vaccine at the event.
