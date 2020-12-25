No one contacted me for my statement in Avijit murder case: Bonya

“No one asked me to testify. No one from Bangladesh directly wanted to know or informed me about what happened that day, whom we had communicated with, or at whose invitation we visited the fair that day,” Bonya, who resides in the US, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Bonya was also injured and lost a thumb when suspected Islamist militants hacked to death Avijit, the US-based Bangladeshi science writer and founder of the Muktomona blog, on Feb 26 in 2015 just after they left the Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka.

An Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka is recording the depositions of the witnesses in a case started by writer-blogger Avijit’s father Professor Ajoy Roy.

After an investigation officer testified on Tuesday, state lawyer in the case Golam Sarwar Zakir said Bonya is not coming over to Bangladesh to testify over “security concerns”.

The authorities sent a letter to her via the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington and contacted her via phone for her deposition, Zakir said.

“But she said she would not come to court fearing for security although she was keen to testify,” Zakir added.

“It’s okay that you will stage a farce in the name of trial, but why such lies? What technology has the Digital Bangladesh used to call me over phone? Was it necessary for the state lawyer to tell such shameless lies naming me?” asked Bonya after noticing the lawyer’s claim in a bdnews24.com report.

No one other than the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US contacted her in around six years after the incident, she said and added that she had earlier written that the Bangladesh government or its embassy in the US never contacted her.

Asked for comments on Bonya’s response, prosecutor Zakir said, “I tried to contact her and sent a summons to her US address. I told her family members to ask her to come and testify. They said they would let me know later, but I've not heard from them.”

The last investigation officer of the case also contacted her family and asked her to testify, he claimed.

“She must come. She can’t get justice if she sits there in America. She also should have contacted us. She didn’t do that,” Zakir said.

“We can’t even have lunch due to the pressure of sensitive cases at the tribunal, and it is us who are discredited,” he added.

The six indicted in the case are Major Syed Ziaul Haq alias Zia, Safiur Rahman Farabi, Md Mozzammel Hussain alias Saimon alias Shahriar, Md Abu Siddiq Sohel alias Sakib alias Sajid alias Shahab, Md Arafat Rahman and Akram Hossain alias Abir. Of them, Zia and Farabi are on the run.

“I have seen enough drama in the past six years. They have been arresting one after another since 2015, but cannot find the arrestees’ involvement later. Two to three main suspects, including former major Zia, have remained free. But it was said that major Zia overseen the attack in person,” Bonya wrote.

“And another person named Sharif, the suspected mastermind, was arrested and killed as usual in crossfire. Why so many lies now for a staged trial to punish the small fries?”

“Baba (Ajoy Roy) died waiting for justice for five years. I don’t expect any trial, but I had to protest the ridiculous lies her,” she wrote.

Plaintiff Prof Ajoy Roy testified in the case months before he died in 2019.