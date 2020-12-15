Police formally charge 14 over assaults on Noakhali woman

PBI also charged two of the accused in another case over rape of the victim.

Md Iqbal, special superintendent of PBI, and the investigating officers of the two cases submitted the charge-sheets to the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The investigators have found that Jamal Uddin, a local who now resides in Malaysia, is the main culprit behind the incidents that sparked outrage across the country, said Iqbal.

The names of one of the accused in the first case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act, and another arrested during the investigation have been dropped from the charge-sheet. The police have included the names of six other people in the charge-sheet.

The law enforcers arrested 10 people while four are absconding, Iqbal said.

He said statements of witnesses, the arrestees, and seized materials pointed to Jamal’s involvement during the investigation.

The 10 arrestees are Delwar Hossain Delu, Nur Hossain Badal, Md Abdur Rahim, Mohammad Ali alias Abul Kalam, Israfil Hossain Mia, Main Uddin Saju, Samsuddin alias Sumon, Nur Hossain Rasel, Anwar Hossain Sohag and Moazzem Hossain alias Sohag.

Besides Jamal, Abdur Rab alias Chowdhury Mia, Mizanur Rahman Tareque and Mostafizur Rahman Arif are absconding.

A case was filed against nine people over the beating of the woman stripped naked. The arrests came after an online video of the torture went viral, sparking public outrage on social media.

The video, posted on social media on Oct 4, was recorded from start to finish of the torture act and is believed to have taken place on Sept 2.