Police formally charge 14 over assaults on Noakhali woman
Noakhali Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2020 11:24 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2020 11:24 PM BdST
The Police Bureau of Investigation or PBI has formally charged 14 people in a case filed over the sexual assaults on a woman in Noakhali and spreading a video of the incident on social media.
PBI also charged two of the accused in another case over rape of the victim.
Md Iqbal, special superintendent of PBI, and the investigating officers of the two cases submitted the charge-sheets to the Noakhali Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
The investigators have found that Jamal Uddin, a local who now resides in Malaysia, is the main culprit behind the incidents that sparked outrage across the country, said Iqbal.
The law enforcers arrested 10 people while four are absconding, Iqbal said.
He said statements of witnesses, the arrestees, and seized materials pointed to Jamal’s involvement during the investigation.
The 10 arrestees are Delwar Hossain Delu, Nur Hossain Badal, Md Abdur Rahim, Mohammad Ali alias Abul Kalam, Israfil Hossain Mia, Main Uddin Saju, Samsuddin alias Sumon, Nur Hossain Rasel, Anwar Hossain Sohag and Moazzem Hossain alias Sohag.
Besides Jamal, Abdur Rab alias Chowdhury Mia, Mizanur Rahman Tareque and Mostafizur Rahman Arif are absconding.
A case was filed against nine people over the beating of the woman stripped naked. The arrests came after an online video of the torture went viral, sparking public outrage on social media.
The video, posted on social media on Oct 4, was recorded from start to finish of the torture act and is believed to have taken place on Sept 2.
