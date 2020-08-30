Padma Bridge safety worries prompt Bangladesh to halt night ferry services on a route
Gopalganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2020 01:20 AM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2020 01:20 AM BdST
The government has suspended night ferry operations on Shimulia-Kathalbari route as it is worried about the safety of the under-construction Padma Bridge.
The authorities also fear strong currents can cause accidents, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters after paying respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Miujibur Rahman at his grave in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Saturday.
“We can’t even install the spans of the bridge due to strong currents. Moreover, strong currents pushed a ferry out of the route and it got stuck in a shoal yesterday,” he said.
He said the government is prioritising safety of the bridge over brief troubles of the travellers.
“The 160 million people of the country are waiting for the bridge. We don’t want our whimsical decisions to damage the bridge or the construction project,” Khalid said.
Earlier, Shafiqul Islam, an assistant general manager of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation or BIWTC at Shimulia pier, said they decided to halt night-time ferry services on the route indefinitely from Saturday night.
He cited lack of navigability and strong currents as the reasons behind the decision.
More than 1,000 vehicles were waiting to cross the river at the piers at the two ends of the route.
