Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Secretary Naren Das dies of COVID-19
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jul 2020 11:15 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jul 2020 11:15 PM BdST
Naren Das, the secretary to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division at the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has died of COVID-19.
He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital or BSMMU around 7:30pm on Tuesday, his private secretary Tarafdar Mahmudur Rahman said.
Das was admitted to the hospital after he developed fever and respiratory problems on Jul 5.
The test reports of Das and his wife came back positive on Jul 7. His wife tested negative for the coronavirus afterwards, Rahman said.
Das was appointed as legislative and parliamentary affairs secretary in 2019. He served the ministry earlier as an additional secretary (drafting) to the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.
