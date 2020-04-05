Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh extends coronavirus lockdown to Apr 14

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 05 Apr 2020 03:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2020 03:17 PM BdST

The government has extended the nationwide lockdown by three days to Apr 14 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus that infected 88 people and killed nine.

The closure of all offices until Apr 11 has been extended to Apr 14, Public Administration Secretary Shaikh Yusuf Harun told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

