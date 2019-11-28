ACC imposes travel ban on BCB director Mahbubul Anam

The ACC wrote to the immigration police in all ports, said the commission’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

Anam made a fortune by adoption illegal means, including tender rigging to favour certain contractors and tampering with sponsor selection, investigation officer ACC Deputy Director Manzur Alam wrote in the letter.

“An investigation is ongoing against him over the charges of money laundering and amassing wealth from known sources.”

The ACC believes Anam is trying to flee the country with his family. “It is important to stop Mahbubul Anam’s foreign travel to ensure the investigation runs smoothly,” the ACC said.

On Sept 25, the ACC served notice on Anam asking him to submit his asset details.

During its primary investigation, the ACC found assets valued at Tk 625.4 million.

Anam runs several businesses, including freight forwarding and tourist and courier services. He is the chairman of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association.