Home > Bangladesh

ACC imposes travel ban on BCB director Mahbubul Anam

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 Nov 2019 04:37 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2019 04:37 PM BdST

The Anti-Corruption Commission has imposed a travel ban on Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Mahbubul Anam as it is investigating the complaint against him of amassing wealth by adopting illegal means.

The ACC wrote to the immigration police in all ports, said the commission’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

Anam made a fortune by adoption illegal means, including tender rigging to favour certain contractors and tampering with sponsor selection, investigation officer ACC Deputy Director Manzur Alam wrote in the letter.

“An investigation is ongoing against him over the charges of money laundering and amassing wealth from known sources.”

The ACC believes Anam is trying to flee the country with his family. “It is important to stop Mahbubul Anam’s foreign travel to ensure the investigation runs smoothly,” the ACC said.

On Sept 25, the ACC served notice on Anam asking him to submit his asset details.

During its primary investigation, the ACC found assets valued at Tk 625.4 million. 

Anam runs several businesses, including freight forwarding and tourist and courier services. He is the chairman of Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Moazzem jailed for eight years

BNP leader Khairul Kabir held

Ex-JP MP, six others to die for killing AL MP Liton

Man dies in Noakhali ‘shootout’

Shahjalal International Airport

Battered in Saudi, Hosna returns home

File Photo: Former Sonagazi OC Moazzem Hossain, who was arrested on charges of violating the Digital Security Act in connection with the murder of madrasa student Nusrat Jahan Rafi, appeared before the Bangladesh Cyber Tribunal. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Ex-OC Moazzem faces judgment Thursday

MP Liton murder verdict Thursday

Jahangir Hossain alias Rajib Gandhi, one of the convicts sentenced to death for his role in 2016 Holey Artisan attack, is being taken to the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj from the court.

Cafe attack trial a landmark case: US

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.