Five get death for rape, murders of ex-bank official and her father in Khulna

  Khulna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jul 2019 04:26 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jul 2019 05:17 PM BdST

A Khulna court has sentenced five people to death for gang-raping and murdering former Exim Bank official Parvin Sultana before killing her father Ilyas Chowdhury in 2015.

Judge Md Mohiduzzaman of Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal – 3 announced the verdict on Tuesday.

The court also imposed fines of Tk 100,000 each on the convicts in the murder of Parvin and Tk 10,000 each on the killers of Ilyas.

Besides, a term of seven years in prison was added to the sentences of each of the accused for concealing the bodies of the victims, said Special Public Prosecutor Farid Ahmed.

According to the case, the convicts would accost and sexually harass Parvin during her commutes.

On her protests, they broke into her house in the city’s Buro Moulvir Darga area on Sept 18, 2015 and strangled her father to death. They later killed Parvin after raping her.    

The series of events occurred between 3pm and 7pm that day. Later, the convicts dumped the bodies into the building's sceptic tank before looting money and other valuables from the victims’ home.

Parvin’s brother Rezaul Alam Chowdhury as plaintiff filed a murder case with the Laban Chora Police Station the next day. Another case of rape was subsequently initiated on Sept 22, 2015.

Police arrested four of the five suspects in the case during its investigation. Of them, Liton and Sayeed gave confessional statements to the court.

