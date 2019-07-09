Traffic halted as Satkania highway in Chattogram goes under water

The 15km-long Chattogram-Bandarban highway went under water at Bajalia Union, stopping traffic, said Upazila Executive Officer Mobarak Hossain.

The Kornihat and Baitul Ijjat are the low-lying areas that get flooded in rain, Hossain told bdnews24.com.

“The rain that continued over the last three days caused waterlogging in the areas and halted traffic on the roads.”

No long-haul buses left Cox's Bazar on Tuesday as the Bajalia highway was flooded. “Hundreds of vehicles got stuck in the area due to waterlogging," said Md Jasim Uddin, counter manager at Saint Martin Paribahan.

Only one bus started for Dhaka at 6am as the road was flooded afterwards, said Mozammel Haque, counter manager at Saudia Paribahan.

The buses will resume their operations when the water recedes, he said.

Buses operated by Purobi and Purbani have suspended their services on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route.

People, however, have been travelling by rickshaw and auto-rickshaw braving the flooded road. In some places, they were travelling by boat.

They braced for the trouble and came to Cox's Bazar from Chattogram by an auto-rickshaw, but got stuck in Bajalia, according to passengers.

The drivers did not dare to take the risks as the road was inundated, they said.

People in Unions, including Charti, Aochiya and Amilaish have been marooned in the rain, said the UNO. The situation might worse if the rain continues, he added.

The Ambagan Met Office recorded 38 millimetres or mm rainfall in Chattogram from 6 am to 12 pm on Tuesday. It rained 143.8 mm from 9pm on Monday to 9am on Tuesday, as recorded by Patenga Met Office.

The areas may experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours, said weatherman Mazharul Islam.