Traffic halted as Satkania highway in Chattogram goes under water
Road links between Chattogram and Bandarban-Cox’s Bazar have remained cut off as heavy downpour flooded the Satkania highway.
The 15km-long Chattogram-Bandarban highway went under water at Bajalia Union, stopping traffic, said Upazila Executive Officer Mobarak Hossain.
The Kornihat and Baitul Ijjat are the low-lying areas that get flooded in rain, Hossain told bdnews24.com.
“The rain that continued over the last three days caused waterlogging in the areas and halted traffic on the roads.”
Only one bus started for Dhaka at 6am as the road was flooded afterwards, said Mozammel Haque, counter manager at Saudia Paribahan.
Buses operated by Purobi and Purbani have suspended their services on the Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route.
People, however, have been travelling by rickshaw and auto-rickshaw braving the flooded road. In some places, they were travelling by boat.
The drivers did not dare to take the risks as the road was inundated, they said.
People in Unions, including Charti, Aochiya and Amilaish have been marooned in the rain, said the UNO. The situation might worse if the rain continues, he added.
The areas may experience heavy rain in the next 24 hours, said weatherman Mazharul Islam.
