Rickshaw-pullers block Dhaka traffic for second day to protest ban

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Jul 2019 10:39 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 11:20 AM BdST

Rickshaw-pullers have blocked traffic on Pragati Sarani and other busy areas for the second day, demanding the city authorities reverse a ban on rickshaw movement on three important roads in the capital.

Thousands of rickshaw drivers started occupying areas in Kuril, Badda, Rampura and Malibagh-Chowdhurypara at 8:30 am on Tuesday.

The protests have halted traffic from Malibagh via Pragati Sarani to Kuril via Rampura, Muhammad Kamruzzaman, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com.

Owners of rickshaws joined the protest on Pragati Sarani and chanted slogans in support of their demands.

The protesters stopped traffic in a major stretch of the road, creating a long tailback and bringing sufferings to the office-goers in the morning. Many commuters were forced to walk to their destinations

On Monday, the protesters occupied the streets of Mugda, Maniknagar, Manda, Balurmath and Kamalapur Titipara.

 “Those who are protesting are ordinary rickshaw-pullers and owners. The decision to ban rickshaws is suicidal,” National Rickshaw-Van Sramik League General Secretary Insur Ali told bdnews24.com on Monday.

“We want the eviction of illegal rickshaws and the withdrawal of this ban. We will submit our demands to the prime minister on Jul 11.”

