Medical student Raudha committed suicide, says PBI

Rajshahi PBI Sub-Inspector Saidur Rahman submitted the final investigation report to the Rajshahi Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

The police, detective police and CID had also mentioned suicide in their investigation reports prior to the PIB.

The PBI started the investigation into the Raudha murder case on Aug 18, 2018 following a court order.

“After long investigation, we found that model Raudha had committed suicide. No sign of homicide was found.”

Raudha committed suicide over the break-up with her boyfriend, according to the investigation officer. The last received call in her mobile phone was from her boyfriend Shahi Ghani. “You killed me. I feel dead. There’s nothing left in me” had been her last text message sent to the boyfriend.

The Maldives High Commission had asked for the three important reports including the viscera report of Raudha Athif around the first week of May. The Rajshahi office of PBI sent all documents to Maldives.

Abul Kalam Azad, additional superintendent of police of Rajshahi PBI, said the PBI investigation found that Raudha had committed suicide. The report has already been submitted to the court, he said.

The PBI has done the fifth investigation into Raudha’s death following that of police, CID and other law-enforcement agencies.

Raudha was a sophomore year student in Islami Bank Medical College. She was found dead in the women’s dormitory on Mar 29, 2017.

Autopsy of Raudha’s body was done twice during the investigation of police, detective police and CID. All agencies mentioned suicide in their reports.

Raudha’s father, Mohammed Athif, has been repeatedly refusing the reports of the law-enforcement agencies.

The court ordered the PBI to do thorough investigation on the case following a petition by her father.