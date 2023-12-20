Rail accident narrowly avoided in Dinajpur as sleeper sabotage discovered

The Rupsha Express train from Chilahati to Khulna narrowly escaped an accident after rail sleepers – components that maintain the correct space of the gauges between rail tracks – were removed near Dinajpur's Birampur station. The Panchagarh Express train was also delayed for over an hour on Wednesday morning due to damage to the tracks near the station.

Saboteurs removed the sleepers from the outer rail line at Birampur Rail Station around 11 pm on Tuesday, Bangladesh Railways Chief Commercial Manager (West) Sujit Kumar Biswas told bdnews24.com. But the train driver and his assistant noticed the issue and were able to stop the train in time.