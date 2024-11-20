Over 150 Dhaka College students injured, claim authorities, students

The students and authorities of the institution demand the relocation of Dhaka City College from Science Laboratory area

Students and authorities of Dhaka College claim that more than 150 students of the institution have been injured in violent clashes with Dhaka City College students.

They are demanding that those injured be provided with proper medical treatment.

Accusing the army of ‘directly attacking and vandalising’ the premises of Dhaka College, they also sought an apology and resignation of police personnel who had “ordered” the attack.

The teachers and students of Dhaka College have also demanded that Dhaka City College be relocated from the Science Laboratory area to avoid future clashes.

On the 184th anniversary of Dhaka College on Wednesday, two buses belonging to the institution were vandalised by students of Dhaka City College. The incident later led to a series of violent clashes between the students of the two colleges which continued until the evening.

Later, around 6:45pm, the college authorities held a press conference at the Dhaka College campus.

AKM Elias, a professor of the college, told bdnews24.com: “When the army entered the [Dhaka College] campus, police were with them. Our history department lecturer Iqbal Hossain was injured as stones hurled from both sides hit his hand.”

“Our students rescued and brought him to our room. We can’t say the exact number of the students who were injured due to the beatings amid the use of tear gas and sound grenades [at the Dhaka College].”

“I hope the higher authorities will take immediate action and find a fair solution to this so that our students can remain calm and our activities can continue,” he added.

However, additional demands were made later through a written statement issued by Teachers’ Council Secretary AKM Rafiqul Islam.

He said: “Over 150 students and one teacher were injured in the clash. The injured must be given proper medical treatment.”

“The army has directly attacked and vandalised Dhaka College premises, which is shameful for us. Action must be taken against senior officials of the administration involved in this attack. Especially police officers in charge who ordered the attack must resign.”

He added: “Due to previous incidents where some unruly students of City College were found guilty of disorder and to prevent further clashes, City College must be relocated from here. All the teachers of Dhaka City College who are directly involved in this despicable incident and those who gave the orders should be brought to justice.”

“Home advisor should personally visit the campus for proper investigation into the incident. Senior army and police officials involved in the attack should apologise and resign.”

At this time, the students present at the press conference chanted slogans against the army calling them “bogus.”

Rafiqul said: “Seven students were killed and hundreds were injured in the Anti-discrimination Movement. So, there was a planned attack on the 184th anniversary of Dhaka College to thwart the current government, in which both Dhaka City College and police were directly involved.”

He asked that the demands be fulfilled within 24 hours to ensure the security and normal learning environment in Dhaka College.

The colleges are less than 0.5 kilometres away from Dhaka’s Science Laboratory intersection.

Students of the two educational institutions clash several times every year over various reasons.

WHAT HAPPENED?

A series of violent clashes broke out between the students of Dhaka College and Dhaka City College, leaving several injured.

Although the clash broke out around 2:30pm at the Science Lab intersection on Wednesday, students were still gathered on the road with sticks in hand after 6pm. There were several reports of vandalism on buses during the clashes. Later, army personnel also arrived at the scene to restore order on the streets.

According to police, several people from both sides, including police personnel, were injured in the clashes.

“Initially, police tried to remove them from the streets peacefully. But at one point, the situation escalated and there were fears of casualty among the students. Under the circumstances, police tried to control the situation by hurling sound grenades and tear gas,” said Masud Alam, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Ramna Division.

“Meanwhile, although the City College boys cleared the area, the boys of Dhaka City College took positions again in front of their college around 6pm,” he added.

Md Walid Hossain, a student of Dhaka City College and college correspondent for a media outlet, told bdnews24.com: “In the morning, a scuffle broke out between the first-year students of Dhaka City College and Dhaka College over an incident. At 2:30pm, two buses left Dhaka College campus and were passing in front of Dhaka City College. It was then that the students of Dhaka City College vandalised the two buses. The clash broke out due to this incident.”

According to bdnews24.com’s correspondent for Dhaka University, the students of both colleges have been clashing since noon.

Besides law enforcing agencies, army personnel are also present at the scene to bring the situation under control.

So far, four students injured in the clashes have been identified. They are Dhaka City College students Shahriar, 21, Nur Hossain, 24, and Dhaka College students Md Tushar, 18, and Anim, 21.

Back in October, students of Dhaka City College demanded the removal of the institutions acting principal and vice-principal.

After being closed for over 20 days and complexities over the incident, academic activities finally resumed on Tuesday.

However, the students engaged in clashes the very next day.