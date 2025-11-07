RAB detains two over connection with shooting BNP’s Sarwar

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested two individuals in connection with the killing of Sarwar Hossain Babla, who was shot dead during the election campaign of BNP candidate Ershad Ullah in Chattogram.

The arrestees, identified only as Alauddin and Helal, are both suspects in the case filed over the incident.

While RAB said the two were arrested from the city’s Hajirpool area on Friday, family members claimed they were picked up from their homes early in the morning.

Alauddin’s wife said her husband was in no way involved in the killing.

At a media briefing at RAB-7’s Chandgaon camp on Friday afternoon, the battalion’s Commanding Officer Lt Col Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the arrests and said the shooting was intended to kill Sarwar.

“It appeared that the bullet was meant for Sarwar, as the gun was pressed against his neck when fired. Since Ershad was standing very close to him, he was also hit,” Hafizur said.

On Wednesday evening, BNP candidate for Chattogram-8, Ershad, was conducting a campaign event when sudden gunfire erupted.

Sarwar Hossain Babla, who police listed as a “criminal”, was killed on the spot, while Ershad and four others were injured.

Hafizur added, “Two arrests have been made. Interrogation and efforts to arrest the remaining suspects are under way. Once everyone is caught, the main motive will become clear.”

When asked about possible conflicts, he said: “Sarwar had an ongoing feud with Chhoto Sajjad. There had been earlier attempts to attack him in Bakalia and Patenga. Given this conflict, suspicion naturally falls on Sajjad. However, it would be premature to call anyone directly guilty without completing the investigation.”

Alauddin’s wife Dola said her husband is a businessman dealing in bricks and sand.

She said he has been framed because of his business rivalries. On the day of the incident, he was at home.

In response to a question about her husband’s connection with Chhoto Sajjad, she said: “My husband is a businessman, and it’s normal for him to have communications with different types of people.”

She also claimed Alauddin had previously been arrested on allegations of supporting the Awami League and was now being detained again on false charges, despite being involved in BNP politics.

Outside the RAB office, Helal’s uncle Md Faruk maintained that Helal had no involvement in the killing and said he had been released on bail just 17 days earlier.