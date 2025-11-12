‘Chhatra League’ locks five buildings at Dhaka University

The banned organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Awami League, has allegedly locked five buildings at Dhaka University overnight as the party’s “lockdown” programme looms.

The gates to the Faculty of Fine Arts, Institute of Nutrition and Food Sciences, Curzon Hall, the Science Building, and the Institute of Education and Research were found locked.

The incident occurred late on Tuesday night, confirmed Proctor and Associate Professor Saifuddin Ahmed.

He said university authorities had temporarily suspended the guards at the locations and the assistant proctors would investigate the situation.

No one involved would be spared, he said.

Mazharul Kabir Shayan, president of the banned Dhaka University wing of the Chhatra League, wrote in a Facebook post: “Make the all-day lockdown on the 13th successful.”